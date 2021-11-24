Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €7.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €7.50 ($8.52) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.64) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.66) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.27) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.70) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aroundtown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.31 ($8.31).

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €5.92 ($6.73) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.47. Aroundtown has a one year low of €5.52 ($6.27) and a one year high of €7.16 ($8.13).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

