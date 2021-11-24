Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) Shares Down 1%

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.21. Approximately 5,288 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

