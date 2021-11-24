Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share.
Shares of ARWR stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.01. 24,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,274. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $93.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 1.14.
In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $993,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,500 shares of company stock worth $5,945,295 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.09.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.
