Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Shares of ARWR stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.01. 24,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,274. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $93.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $993,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,500 shares of company stock worth $5,945,295 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 100.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,579 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.09.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

