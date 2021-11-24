Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.82% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $21.61 on Monday. Arteris has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

