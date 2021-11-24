Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s previous close.

AIP stock opened at $21.61 on Monday. Arteris has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

