Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.96% from the company’s previous close.

AIP has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

NASDAQ:AIP opened at $21.61 on Monday. Arteris has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

