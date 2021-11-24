Arthur D. Chadwick Sells 4,851 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $1,238,411.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SITM traded up $27.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.00. The stock had a trading volume of 975,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,950. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.99. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $301.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 424.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.84.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SiTime by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the third quarter worth $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the third quarter worth $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SITM. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

