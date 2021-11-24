Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Dividend of $0.48 (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4796 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27.

Several research firms recently commented on ARESF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.48.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

