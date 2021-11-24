Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives $112.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of ASH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.98. The company had a trading volume of 241,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,562. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.46. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $110.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 23,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

