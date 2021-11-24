Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 58.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ASH opened at $106.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.26. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.30.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

