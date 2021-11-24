Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,512.78

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,512.78 ($72.02) and traded as high as GBX 6,278.53 ($82.03). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 6,192 ($80.90), with a volume of 609,183 shares changing hands.

AHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,280 ($68.98) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,364 ($70.08).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,946.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,512.78. The company has a market capitalization of £27.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

