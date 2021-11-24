Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.71 Million

Brokerages predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will report sales of $34.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.20 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $23.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year sales of $125.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.50 million to $128.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $152.18 million, with estimates ranging from $140.60 million to $160.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aspen Aerogels.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $844,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,859,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,940 shares of company stock valued at $4,625,692. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.31. 2,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,041. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -67.08 and a beta of 1.51. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

