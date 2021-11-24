Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($2.06) Per Share

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Assembly Biosciences in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Germino now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.06) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.37). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.22) EPS.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Assembly Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.63. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 31,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 156,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 27,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

