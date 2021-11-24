Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $450,000 Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,049,000 after buying an additional 730,744 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,016,000 after purchasing an additional 89,327 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,450,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after purchasing an additional 66,741 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,857,000 after purchasing an additional 65,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,031.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 69,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 63,471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.29. The company had a trading volume of 354,479 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.44. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

