Asset Management Corp IL ADV Increases Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,549,000 after purchasing an additional 29,122 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

PINS stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $42.05. The company had a trading volume of 46,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,228,573. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average is $59.55. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Pinterest’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pinterest from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.72.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $381,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $5,005,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 716,614 shares of company stock worth $38,178,928. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

