Asset Management Corp IL ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV reduced its stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 338.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 43,311 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth about $2,221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Desktop Metal by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 83,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Desktop Metal by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after buying an additional 729,827 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Shares of NYSE DM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.74. 36,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054,601. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DM. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cross Research cut Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.