Asset Management Corp IL ADV Purchases 5,665 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 1.1% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,657,000 after buying an additional 239,906 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.98. 15,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,451. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $78.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.03.

