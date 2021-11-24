Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 419 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,196 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,815 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,557,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 245,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.58. The company had a trading volume of 243,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,946,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $234.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

