AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Rating Lowered to Buy at Bryan, Garnier & Co

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) was downgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.
AZN opened at $56.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.21.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 28.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 348.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,022,000 after purchasing an additional 673,143 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $4,140,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $1,357,000. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
