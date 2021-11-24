AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Rating Lowered to Buy at Bryan, Garnier & Co

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) was downgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

AZN opened at $56.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 28.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 348.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,022,000 after purchasing an additional 673,143 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $4,140,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $1,357,000. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

