AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstroNova were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 110,050.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. AstroNova, Inc. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.63.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstroNova, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALOT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

