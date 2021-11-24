ATB Capital Lowers OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$2.65

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.25 to C$2.65 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.57 to C$3.83 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on OrganiGram and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.54.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of OGI stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.72. 3,004,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,542. The stock has a market cap of C$812.69 million and a P/E ratio of -4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 10.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.20. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of C$1.50 and a 52-week high of C$8.00.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.