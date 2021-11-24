Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and Stem (NYSE:STEM) Head to Head Contrast

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and Stem (NYSE:STEM) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Atkore and Stem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore 0 1 3 0 2.75 Stem 0 0 5 0 3.00

Atkore currently has a consensus price target of $115.75, suggesting a potential upside of 5.15%. Stem has a consensus price target of $37.40, suggesting a potential upside of 70.08%. Given Stem’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stem is more favorable than Atkore.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore 20.08% 92.24% 31.05% Stem N/A 2.73% 1.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.1% of Atkore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Atkore shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Stem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atkore and Stem’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore $2.93 billion 1.73 $587.86 million $12.23 9.00 Stem N/A N/A -$112.63 million N/A N/A

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Stem.

Summary

Atkore beats Stem on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet. The MP&S segment provides products and services that frame, support, and secure component parts in a range of structures, equipment, and systems in electrical, industrial, and construction applications. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, IL.

About Stem

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

