Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 32.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,696 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,023,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

