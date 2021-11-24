Auctus (AUC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $21,045.00

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Auctus coin can now be bought for $0.0658 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Auctus has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $21,045.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Auctus has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.62 or 0.00354622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.58 or 0.00243731 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00087829 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 57,014,630 coins. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

