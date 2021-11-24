Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 46.70% and a negative net margin of 53.51%.

Shares of NASDAQ JG opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Aurora Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.34.

JG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.07 price target for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Mobile from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Aurora Mobile by 26.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Mobile in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 89,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

