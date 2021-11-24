Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 745

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 745 ($9.73) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AUTO. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 695 ($9.08).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

AUTO opened at GBX 728 ($9.51) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 627.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 618.94. The company has a market capitalization of £6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.86. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 742.80 ($9.70). The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.