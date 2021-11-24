Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 on December 13th

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Autoliv has decreased its dividend payment by 74.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Autoliv has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Autoliv to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $102.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.32. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $80.83 and a 52 week high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 34.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 262.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after buying an additional 140,146 shares during the period. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALV. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.07.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

