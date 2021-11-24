AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $265.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $242.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.25.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE:AVB opened at $242.73 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $154.84 and a 1-year high of $246.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.67 and a 200 day moving average of $222.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $336,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,343 shares of company stock valued at $6,546,007 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.