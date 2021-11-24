Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Stock Position Increased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 993,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,320 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $62,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average is $64.12. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $65.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.