Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 55.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $183.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.94 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

