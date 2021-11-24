Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Invests $220,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW stock opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.47 and a 200-day moving average of $109.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,351 shares of company stock valued at $16,970,864. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

