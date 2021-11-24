Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Purchases 138 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 430,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average of $75.37.

