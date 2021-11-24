Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Purchases 7,686 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 9.3% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $144.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $115.36 and a twelve month high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

