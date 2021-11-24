Aviva (LON:AV) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 469 ($6.13) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviva currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 459.17 ($6.00).

AV stock opened at GBX 394.70 ($5.16) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The firm has a market cap of £15.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 399.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 404.20.

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £3,618.23 ($4,727.24).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

