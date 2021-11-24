Aviva (LON:AV) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 469 ($6.13) target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviva currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 459.17 ($6.00).
AV stock opened at GBX 394.70 ($5.16) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The firm has a market cap of £15.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 399.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 404.20.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
