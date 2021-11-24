Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Axcella Health alerts:

AXLA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Axcella Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axcella Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcella Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $114.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 89,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 42,413 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcella Health (AXLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.