Axel Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Axel Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,000 shares during the period. Livent makes up approximately 5.8% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $10,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 64.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Livent by 1.3% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 3.9% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Livent by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Livent in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.07.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Livent stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,358. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.20.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

