Axel Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000. Snap accounts for 0.8% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,103,000 after purchasing an additional 270,632 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth about $8,692,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 11.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 24.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.86. The company had a trading volume of 66,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,019,523. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.26 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.35.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $24,999,934.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,642,567.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,844,407 shares of company stock valued at $113,931,252.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.12.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.