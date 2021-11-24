Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Stake Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Axos Financial worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,428,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,809,000 after purchasing an additional 152,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,039,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,906,000 after purchasing an additional 299,996 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 124.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 536,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 910,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AX. Raymond James increased their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Shares of AX stock opened at $62.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

