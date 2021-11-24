Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AYRWF traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.03. 304,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,040. Ayr Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $33.50 to $22.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ayr Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

