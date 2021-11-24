Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Trading Down 3.9%

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)’s share price fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $105.80 and last traded at $105.82. 1,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 149,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.15.

The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.79.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $128.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.49 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $244,571.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at $514,349.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

