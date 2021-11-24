BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,282 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $19,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAESY. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in BAE Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $10,456,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAESY stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. BAE Systems plc has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $33.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.3419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 4.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAESY. Cheuvreux began coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAESY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY).

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.