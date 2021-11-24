Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given a $25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital restated a hold rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of BLDP opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.96 and a beta of 1.52. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.24.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

