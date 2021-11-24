Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.30. Bally’s reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bally’s.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BALY. Cowen raised shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of BALY opened at $41.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 2.30. Bally’s has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $75.92.

In other Bally’s news, insider Robeson Reeves purchased 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence Downey purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bally’s by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 67,632 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bally’s by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth about $3,899,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth about $3,249,000.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bally’s (BALY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.