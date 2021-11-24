BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Position Lessened by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,073 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 494.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in BancFirst in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BancFirst by 39.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.55. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $119.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

