Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,577 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $10,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 205.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the second quarter valued at $77,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HTHT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 168.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

