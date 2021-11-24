Bank of America Corp DE Has $10.79 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,948 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $10,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBEU. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 984.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 291,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,084,000 after buying an additional 264,789 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $5,023,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $5,237,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $4,683,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 76,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBEU stock opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.50.

