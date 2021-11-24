Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 114,545 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,545 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $10,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUC. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MUC opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.80. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $16.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

