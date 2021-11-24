Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,411 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $10,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 55,597 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 1,243.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 306,927 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in H&R Block by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in H&R Block by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 35,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 5,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

