Bank of America Increases Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $108.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 25.37% from the stock’s previous close.

DLTR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.76.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $144.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.72. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

