Bank of America Raises XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target to $66.00

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.98.

Shares of XPEV traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.76. 429,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,970,994. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 8.12. XPeng has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.69.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.60). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth $37,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 88.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

